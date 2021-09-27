 Skip to main content
The Urge returning to the Pageant in November
The Urge returning to the Pageant in November

The Urge at Wayback Pointfest 2019

Steve Ewing performs with the Urge at Wayback Pointfest in 2019 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

 Photo by Keith Brake

The Urge is at the Pageant with a concert on Nov. 26. Fragile Porcelain Mice and Sinister Dane are also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $34.99-$49.99 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

105.7 the Point is presenting the show.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.

 

