'The Voice' Battle Rounds begin tonight with Kirkwood's Joanna Serenko

The battle rounds are set to begin on tonight’s “The Voice” broadcast, allowing viewers to see how and if Kirkwood’s Joanna Serenko progresses.

Eighteen-year-old Serenko performed Amy Winehouse’s version of the Beatles “All My Loving” during the Blind Auditions that just ended, and after coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas all turned their chairs around for her, she selected Jonas as her coach.

She’ll go up against Roderick Chambers performing Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over.” The winners of the Battle Rounds move onto the Knock Outs, followed by the live shows in May.