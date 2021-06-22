 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Wailers bringing its reggae tones to the Big Top
0 comments

The Wailers bringing its reggae tones to the Big Top

{{featured_button_text}}
The Wailers' Ashton Barrett Jr.

The Wailers' Ashton Barrett Jr.

 Photo by John Botkin

The Wailers will perform at the Big Top in Grand Center with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 16.

Tickets are $25-$37.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 23 at metrotix.com.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

The show is presented by Jamo Presents.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH outlines vaccine plan, set to miss sharing goal

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports