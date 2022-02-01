 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The War on Drugs coming to the Pageant

 Photo by Shawn Brackbill

The War on Drugs is at the Pageant with a concert at 8 p.m. June 6.

Tickets are $40.50-$60.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

