The Weeknd bringing his 'The After Hours Tour' to Enterprise Center

The Weeknd will bring his “The After Hours Tour” to Enterprise Center with a show on Aug. 25. The singer’s upcoming album is “After Hours,” out March 20.

The tour is said to showcase state-of-the-art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show.

Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $26.75-$422.75 and will go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office.

The tour begins June 11 in Vancouver, BC.

The Weeknd performs on “Saturday Night Live” March 7.

