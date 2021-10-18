The Weeknd cancels 'After Hours Tour' including Enterprise Center date and plans new stadium tour

Latest update: The Weeknd’s April 14, 2022 concert at Enterprise Center is canceled along with the rest of his “After Hours Tour.” Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets bought through ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded.
The singer has announced on his social media that he's doing a bigger tour, his “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour” instead of the arena tour, and that tour will kick off in the summer.
Those tour dates and venues have not been announced yet, and it's not know if it will play Busch Stadium or the Dome at America's Center.
The original “After Hours Tour” has been scheduled for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Earlier update: The Weeknd has moved his 2021 "After Hours Tour" to 2022, including his St. Louis show at Enterprise Center. The new date is April 14, 2022 at Enterprise Center.
The show had been scheduled for Aug. 24, 2021, and before that Aug. 25, 2020.
All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled date, and tickets are on sale now for rescheduled dates.
New dates have been added to the tour as well. The tour will begin Jan. 14 in Vancouver and continue through November 2022.
On Feb. 5 The Weeknd is releasing "Highlights"; he's not calling it a greatest hits album, but rather a collection of some of his most notable works.
This weekend, The Weeknd headlines the Super Bowl LV halftime show in Tampa, airing on CBS.
Earlier update: The Weeknd has rescheduled his "The After Hours Tour" to 2021 including the Enterprise Center show which was taking place Aug. 25. The new date is Aug. 24, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refund options are available for those seeking refunds.
The rescheduling comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
Original post: The Weeknd will bring his “The After Hours Tour” to Enterprise Center with a show on Aug. 25. The singer’s upcoming album is “After Hours,” out March 20.
The tour is said to showcase state-of-the-art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show.
Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices are $26.75-$422.75 and will go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office.
The tour begins June 11 in Vancouver, BC.
The Weeknd performs on “Saturday Night Live” March 7.