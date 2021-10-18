The Weeknd cancels 'After Hours Tour' including Enterprise Center date and plans new stadium tour

Latest update: The Weeknd’s April 14, 2022 concert at Enterprise Center is canceled along with the rest of his “After Hours Tour.” Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets bought through ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded.

The singer has announced on his social media that he's doing a bigger tour, his “After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour” instead of the arena tour, and that tour will kick off in the summer.

Those tour dates and venues have not been announced yet, and it's not know if it will play Busch Stadium or the Dome at America's Center.

The original “After Hours Tour” has been scheduled for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Earlier update: The Weeknd has moved his 2021 "After Hours Tour" to 2022, including his St. Louis show at Enterprise Center. The new date is April 14, 2022 at Enterprise Center.

The show had been scheduled for Aug. 24, 2021, and before that Aug. 25, 2020.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled date, and tickets are on sale now for rescheduled dates.