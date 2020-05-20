The Weeknd reschedules his 'The After Hours Tour' to 2021 including Enterprise Center show

Update: The Weeknd as rescheduled his "The After Hours Tour" to 2021 including the Enterprise Center show which was taking place Aug. 25. The new date is Aug. 24, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refund options are available for those seeking refunds.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Click here and here for more information on ticket refunding.

Original post: The Weeknd will bring his “The After Hours Tour” to Enterprise Center with a show on Aug. 25. The singer’s upcoming album is “After Hours,” out March 20.

The tour is said to showcase state-of-the-art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show.