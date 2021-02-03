 Skip to main content
The Weeknd reschedules 'The After Hours Tour' from 2021 to 2022 including Enterprise Center date
The Weeknd reschedules 'The After Hours Tour' from 2021 to 2022 including Enterprise Center date

American Music Awards

FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The Weeknd is nominated for eight American Music Awards. The 2020 American Music Awards will air live on Nov. 22 on ABC. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

 Rob Grabowski

Update: The Weeknd has moved his 2021 "The After Hours Tour" to 2022 including his St. Louis show at Enterprise Center. The new date is April 14, 2022 at Enterprise Center.

Previously, the show had been scheduled for Aug. 24, 2021, and before that Aug. 25, 2020.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled date, and tickets are on sale now for rescheduled dates.

New dates have been added to the tour as well. The tour will begin Jan. 14 in Vancouver and continue through November 2022. 

On Feb. 5 The Weeknd is releasing "Highlights"; he's not calling it a greatest hits album, but rather a collection of some of his most notable works.

This weekend, The Weeknd headlines the Super Bowl LV  halftime show in Tampa, airing on CBS.

Previous update: The Weeknd has rescheduled his "The After Hours Tour" to 2021 including the Enterprise Center show which was taking place Aug. 25. The new date is Aug. 24, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refund options are available for those seeking refunds.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

Click here and here for more information on ticket refunding.

Original post: The Weeknd will bring his “The After Hours Tour” to Enterprise Center with a show on Aug. 25. The singer’s upcoming album is “After Hours,” out March 20.

The tour is said to showcase state-of-the-art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show.

Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $26.75-$422.75 and will go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office.

The tour begins June 11 in Vancouver, BC.

The Weeknd performs on “Saturday Night Live” March 7.

 

