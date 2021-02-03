The Weeknd reschedules 'The After Hours Tour' from 2021 to 2022 including Enterprise Center date

Update: The Weeknd has moved his 2021 "The After Hours Tour" to 2022 including his St. Louis show at Enterprise Center. The new date is April 14, 2022 at Enterprise Center.

Previously, the show had been scheduled for Aug. 24, 2021, and before that Aug. 25, 2020.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled date, and tickets are on sale now for rescheduled dates.

New dates have been added to the tour as well. The tour will begin Jan. 14 in Vancouver and continue through November 2022.

On Feb. 5 The Weeknd is releasing "Highlights"; he's not calling it a greatest hits album, but rather a collection of some of his most notable works.

This weekend, The Weeknd headlines the Super Bowl LV halftime show in Tampa, airing on CBS.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the current pandemic.