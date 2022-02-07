'The Who Hits Back' with Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend coming to Enterprise Center

“The Who Hits Back: The 2022 North American Tour” comes to Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. The tour brings Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend together after their “Moving On! Tour" from 2019.
Tickets are $38-$299 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at ticketmaster.com.
The tour begins April 22 in Hollywood, FL. The tour will feature the Who's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.
In a statement, Daltrey says “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”
