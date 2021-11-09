Theory of a Deadman heading to the Pageant

Theory of a Deadman is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Dec. 5. 10 Years and Hounds are also on the bill.

The show is a 105.7 the Point HoHo Show and part of Theory of a Deadman’s “Say Nothing Tour 2021.”

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at ticketmaster.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.