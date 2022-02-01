 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thievery Corporation bringing its 'The Outernational Tour v.2' to the Pageant

 Photo by Jen Maler

Thievery Corporation's "The Outernational Tour v.2" is at the Pageant with a show on April 9. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $42.50-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

