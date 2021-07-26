 Skip to main content
Third show added for Jim Gaffigan's 'The Fun Tour' at Stifel Theatre
Third show added for Jim Gaffigan's 'The Fun Tour' at Stifel Theatre

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan appears onstage at Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs" at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

 Charles Sykes

Update: A third show has been added for Jim Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour” at Stifel Theatre. The new show is at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Tickets are $46.75-$76.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Earlier update: Due to popular demand, a second show has just been added for Jim Gaffigan's "The Fun Tour" at Stifel Theatre Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75, $62.75 and $76.75. Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Original show: Jim Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour” is at Stifel Theatre with a show on Oct. 1. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75-$76.75 and go on sale at noon May 14 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

The tour begins Aug. 14 in Wilmington, N.C.

Stifel Theatre has been closed since March 2020 but reopens later this year.

