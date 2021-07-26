Third show added for Jim Gaffigan's 'The Fun Tour' at Stifel Theatre

Update: A third show has been added for Jim Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour” at Stifel Theatre. The new show is at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Tickets are $46.75-$76.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 30 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Earlier update: Due to popular demand, a second show has just been added for Jim Gaffigan's "The Fun Tour" at Stifel Theatre Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $46.75, $62.75 and $76.75. Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Original show: Jim Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour” is at Stifel Theatre with a show on Oct. 1. Show time is at 7 p.m.