Thomas Rhett's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert moves from summer to fall

Update: Thomas Rhett’s summer concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has moved to Oct. 2, 2021. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The concert had originally been scheduled for July 16, 2021 and before that July 17, 2020. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

Cole Swindell and Hardy are also on the bill.

The show is part of Rhett’s “The Center Point Road Tour” produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off in Orange Beach, Ala., on Aug. 13.

Click here for ticket information.

In a statement, the singer said: “I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew. We've dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There’s no feeling in the world like it -- see y’all out there!”