Thomas Rhett's summer concert coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves to 2021

Update: Thomas Rhett's "The Center Point Road Tour" scheduled for July 17 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for July 16 in wake of the current pandemic. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Ticket holders will receive an email detailing refund options. Click here and here for more on refund options.

Original post: Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Thomas Rhett’s July 17 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The concert has been previously announced as part of the Country Megaticket.

The show is part of Rhett’s “The Center Point Road Tour 2020.”

Also on the bill are Cole Swindell and Hardy. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.