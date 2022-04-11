Three Days Grace bringing 'Explosions Tour ' to the Factory

Three Day Grace’s “Explosions Tour” is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on July 22. Also on the bill are Wage War and Zero 9:36.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $44.50-$64.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 15 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The band’s new single and video is for “Lifetime.” “ ‘Lifetime’ is about loss. It also speaks to the human condition to push forward and put one foot in front of the other even when you wake up and your world is turned upside down.”
