You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three 6 Mafia coming to Chaifetz Arena with Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black
0 comments

Three 6 Mafia coming to Chaifetz Arena with Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black

Support local journalism for 99¢

The Return of Three 6 Mafia with Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte and La Chat is May 23 at Chaifetz Arena. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $39-$119 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports