Three 6 Mafia's May concert at Chaifetz Arena moves to October

Update: This concert has been postponed until Oct. 2. Ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets as they will be valid for the new date. Those who can't make the new date can receive a refund at point of purchase. Refund processing will take longer because of the volume of calls and requests. The postponement is in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Original post: The Return of Three 6 Mafia with Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte and La Chat is May 23 at Chaifetz Arena. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $39-$119 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.