 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thundercat coming to the Pageant in November
0 comments

Thundercat coming to the Pageant in November

{{featured_button_text}}
Thundercat

Thundercat

 Courtesy of the artist

Thundercat is at the Pageant with a concert on Nov. 16; show time is at 8 p.m.

A support act will be announced.

Tickets are $28-$30 and go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.

Thundercat’s latest album is the Grammy-winning “It Is What It Is.”

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kids 5 and up get shots in vaccine trial

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports