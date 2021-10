Update: Thundercat's concert at the Pageant is sold out. Channel Tres is also on the bill. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: Thundercat is at the Pageant with a concert on Nov. 16; show time is at 8 p.m.

A support act will be announced.

Tickets are $28-$30 and go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.

Thundercat’s latest album is the Grammy-winning “It Is What It Is.”

Get more information at thepageant.com.

