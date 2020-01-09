Tiësto sells out Ryse Nightclub

Update: This event is sold out.
Original post: Superstar DJ Tiësto is at Ryse Nightclub with a show on Jan. 25; show time is at 9 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices are not immediately available, but go to ticketmaster.com for more ticket information.
Also get more information at rysenightclub.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
