Tiësto sells out Ryse Nightclub
Tiësto sells out Ryse Nightclub

Tiesto

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014 file photo, DJ Tiesto performs during a concert at the Presidente Festival at the Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. DJ Tiesta join Afrojack, David Guetta and other EDM acts at the TomorrowWorld festival on Sept. 25-27 outside of Atlanta in Chattahoochee Hills, Ga. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez, File)

Update: This event is sold out.

Original post: Superstar DJ Tiësto is at Ryse Nightclub with a show on Jan. 25; show time is at 9 p.m. 

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices are not immediately available, but go to ticketmaster.com for more ticket information.

Also get more information at rysenightclub.com.

Sports