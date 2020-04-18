Ticketmaster pledges to honor practice of refunding tickets for postponed, canceled shows

Ticketmaster, which had been under fire for revising its refund policy during the COVID-19 pandemic when some fans most needed those refunds, is now assuring the public it “intends to honor our longstanding practice of allowing refunds on canceled or postponed shows.”
The note also predicts many more events will be impacted in the weeks and months to come.
A lengthy message is posted on at ticketmaster.com that reads in part: "As the entire world continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19, tens of thousands of live events around the globe have been canceled or are being rescheduled. Fans are understandably frustrated and confused."
"Let me start by assuring you that Ticketmaster, with the support of our clients, intends to honor our longstanding practice of allowing refunds on canceled or postponed shows."
"Ticketmaster is a platform that allows event organizers to sell their tickets directly to consumers. Our business practice is to send money to event organizers on a weekly basis as tickets are sold. For the 30,000 events that have already been postponed or canceled as a result of COVID-19, we have already sent more than $2 billion to event organizers, making it impossible to issue refunds to fans before recouping sales receipts from the organizers, as we’ve done in the past."
"To be clear, Ticketmaster intends to refund as many tickets as possible in as timely a fashion as is feasible. We are working every day towards that goal...Let me reiterate: neither our clients, nor Ticketmaster, intend to withhold refunds on postponed shows. In fact, as of today, both Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Live, two of our largest event organizers, have announced they will begin to provide refunds, on a rolling basis, for all events impacted by COVID-19.”
Ticketmaster is the ticket seller for Live Nation and AEG Presents (formerly AEG Live), the country’s two largest producers of concerts, music festivals and more. Ticketmaster is owned by Live Nation. Both Live Nation and AEG Presents have offices in St. Louis.
In addition to Ticketmaster’s statement, Live Nation and AEG Presents had made their own new statements reflecting concerts affected by the pandemic.
AEG Presents, whose St. Louis shows this summer include postponed shows such as the Rolling Stones at the Dome at America’s Center and Justin Bieber at Enterprise Center, says on its website “AEG Presents will be offering ticketholders the opportunity to obtain refunds on shows that have been postponed due to the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus. Refund requests will be honored for any postponed show, once the rescheduled date has been announced. Ticketholders will then have 30 DAYS to request a refund on all rescheduled shows."
"For shows that have already announced a rescheduled date, you will receive an email from the ticketing company starting on May 1 with instructions on how to refund your tickets. You will have 30 DAYS from the time the email is sent to you to request your refund. Tickets purchased AFTER the rescheduled date has been announced will not be eligible for this refund."
"If your show hasn’t announced a new date yet, please hold on to your tickets. You will be receiving an email notification from the ticketing company when the show is rescheduled, along with information on how to request a refund should you choose not to attend the rescheduled event. Note that if you wish to attend the rescheduled show, your original tickets will remain valid for the new date.”
Though it’s not on its website yet, it’s being reported that beginning May 1, Live Nation goes live with its Rock When You’re Ready program of options for fans holding tickets to shows affected by the pandemic.
“Our venues across North America will be offering loyal fans a variety of Concert Cash credits to put towards future ticket purchases. For canceled shows, fans can choose to receive up to 150% of their ticket value as Concert Cash, and for rescheduled shows they will receive Concert Cash once they attend the new date. Those looking for ways to give back can opt to donate their tickets to health care workers through Live Nation’s expanded Hero Nation program.”
Live Nation events in St. Louis include postponed shows such as Billie Eilish, Rage Against the Machine, and Pearl Jam at Enterprise Center and Kesha at St. Louis Music Park, and rescheduled shows such as Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
