Ticketmaster pledges to honor practice of refunding tickets for postponed, canceled shows

"For shows that have already announced a rescheduled date, you will receive an email from the ticketing company starting on May 1 with instructions on how to refund your tickets. You will have 30 DAYS from the time the email is sent to you to request your refund. Tickets purchased AFTER the rescheduled date has been announced will not be eligible for this refund."

"If your show hasn’t announced a new date yet, please hold on to your tickets. You will be receiving an email notification from the ticketing company when the show is rescheduled, along with information on how to request a refund should you choose not to attend the rescheduled event. Note that if you wish to attend the rescheduled show, your original tickets will remain valid for the new date.”

Though it’s not on its website yet, it’s being reported that beginning May 1, Live Nation goes live with its Rock When You’re Ready program of options for fans holding tickets to shows affected by the pandemic.