Tickets for Brooks & Dunn's 'Reboot' tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Brooks & Dunn's "Reboot Tour 2020," which comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 15. The date kicks off the tour.
Tucker Beathard is also on the bill. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be at the box office and at livenation.com.
There's no service fee at the box office the first week of sales.
Ticket prices are forthcoming.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
