Tickets for Brooks & Dunn's 'Reboot' tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Brooks & Dunn's "Reboot Tour 2020," which comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 15. The date kicks off the tour.

Tucker Beathard is also on the bill. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be at the box office and at livenation.com.

There's no service fee at the box office the first week of sales.

Ticket prices are forthcoming.

