You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tickets for Brooks & Dunn's 'Reboot' tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Friday
0 comments

Tickets for Brooks & Dunn's 'Reboot' tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Friday

Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months
Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn

Kix Brooks (left) and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform in 2015 at the Academy of Country Music Awards. 

 Photo by Chris Pizzello, Invision/AP

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Brooks & Dunn's "Reboot Tour 2020," which comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 15. The date kicks off the tour.

Tucker Beathard is also on the bill. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be at the box office and at livenation.com.

There's no service fee at the box office the first week of sales.

Ticket prices are forthcoming.

0 comments

Tags

Local Events

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Chaka Khan heading to the Fox Theatre
The Blender

Chaka Khan heading to the Fox Theatre

Chaka Khan was recently unmasked on TV's "The Masked Singer." She also sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, which divided listeners with her interpretation.

Khan's most recent album is "Hello Happiness."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports