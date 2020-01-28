Tickets for Justin Bieber's Enterprise Center concert on sale Feb. 14, Kehlani and Jaden Smith will open

Update: Tickets for Justin Bieber’s “Changes Tour” coming to Enterprise Center on July 13 will go on sale at noon Feb. 14. The album “Changes” will be released Feb. 14 as well.

Kehlani, Jaden Smith are on the bill. Concert time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50-$199.50, available at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

The first single from “Changes” is “Yummy”; the new single is “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.

The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.

Bieber’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” docuseries just premiered on YouTube Originals.

Original post: Merry Christmas from Justin Bieber to his fans, as he announces new music and a tour, with a show on July 13 at Enterprise Center.

Stay tuned for more information on the show including ticket prices and ticket on-sale dates. The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.

Bieber also has a new single coming Jan. 3 called "Yummy" from his upcoming album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2016's "Purpose."