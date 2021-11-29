 Skip to main content
Tickets for Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous Tour' at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Dec. 3

Controversial country star Morgan Wallen will perform Aug. 27 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as part of “The Dangerous Tour.”

Hardy is also on the bill.

Tickets are $49.50-$299.50 and go on sale Dec. 3 at morganwallen.com.

The tour begins Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana, and is in support of his “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

Wallen is mounting a comeback after controversy erupted when he was caught on video using a racial slur.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry.

