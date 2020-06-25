You are the owner of this article.
Tickets for Nelly, Brad Paisley and El Monstero's drive-in concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Friday
Tickets for Nelly, Brad Paisley and El Monstero's drive-in concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Friday

Amid pandemic, Live Nation announces drive-in concert series

This combination photo shows, from left, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and rapper Nelly, who will participate in Live Nation's “Live from the Drive-In,” concert series taking place July 10-12. (AP Photo)

 STF

Tickets for Nelly, Brad Paisley and El Monstero's drive-in concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com/drivein.

 

Paisley is at 7:30 p.m. July 10. El Monstero is at 7:30 p.m. July 11. Nelly is at 7:30 p.m. July 12, celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Country Grammar.”

Ticket prices range from $125-$300 per car, with a maximum of four people per car.

Spaces will be assigned by price level (also known as your color zone). Within each color zone, cars will be parked in order of arrival by our parking team. Concert-goers can also watch the show outside of their car as the tailgating spaces are designed for guests to enjoy the show from outside of their vehicles while adhering to social distancing guidelines. If outside of your vehicle, concert-goers must stay within the designated tailgate space and be thoughtful of those nearby.

 

