Tickets for Nelly, Brad Paisley and El Monstero's drive-in concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale Friday

Spaces will be assigned by price level (also known as your color zone). Within each color zone, cars will be parked in order of arrival by our parking team. Concert-goers can also watch the show outside of their car as the tailgating spaces are designed for guests to enjoy the show from outside of their vehicles while adhering to social distancing guidelines. If outside of your vehicle, concert-goers must stay within the designated tailgate space and be thoughtful of those nearby.