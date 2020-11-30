Tickets on sale for Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve Open Air Concert Series shows

Anita Jackson will perform on New Year's Eve as part of the Open Air Concert Series outside the Grandel, where concerts take place in a heated tent.
Shows will be at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 and a dinner package purchase is required.
The concert is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.
Get information and tickets at metrotix.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
