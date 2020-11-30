 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tickets on sale for Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve Open Air Concert Series shows
0 comments

Tickets on sale for Anita Jackson's New Year's Eve Open Air Concert Series shows

{{featured_button_text}}
Anita Jackson at the Dark Room

Anita Jackson at the Dark Room

 Photo courtesy of Matthew Washausen

Anita Jackson will perform on New Year's Eve as part of the Open Air Concert Series outside the Grandel, where concerts take place in a heated tent.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 and a dinner package purchase is required.

The concert is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

Get information and tickets at metrotix.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports