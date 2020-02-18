You are the owner of this article.
Tickets on sale Friday for Rascal Flatts' farewell tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Courtesy of Robby Klein

Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Rascal Flatts’ “Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 23. Chris Lane and Matt Stell are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$95.25 at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets were previously available as part of the Country Megaticket.

