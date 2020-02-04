You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tickets on sale Friday for Renée Elise Goldsberry at the Sheldon Concert Hall
0 comments

Tickets on sale Friday for Renée Elise Goldsberry at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - HBO Afterparty

Renee Elise Goldsberry arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry taking place March 28 at the Sheldon Concert Hall. The show is the 2020 Sheldon Gala.

Show time is at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$50  at metrotix.com.

Goldsberry is known for her award-winning role on Broadway in “Hamilton.” She recently appeared opposite Sterling K. Brown in the feature film “Waves.”

Proceeds benefit the concerts, gallery exhibitions and educational programs of the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries.

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports