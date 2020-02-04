Tickets on sale Friday for Renée Elise Goldsberry at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry taking place March 28 at the Sheldon Concert Hall. The show is the 2020 Sheldon Gala.
Show time is at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $40-$50 at metrotix.com.
Goldsberry is known for her award-winning role on Broadway in “Hamilton.” She recently appeared opposite Sterling K. Brown in the feature film “Waves.”
Proceeds benefit the concerts, gallery exhibitions and educational programs of the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries.