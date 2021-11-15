 Skip to main content
Tim Allen coming to Stifel Theatre for adults-only show
Tim Allen coming to Stifel Theatre for adults-only show

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Tim Allen speaks at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Comedian-actor Tim Allen is Stifel Theatre with a show at 8 p.m. March 4. 

The show is for those 18-year-old and older.

Tickets are $46-$103 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Stifel Theatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

