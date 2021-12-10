 Skip to main content
Tim McGraw coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, Brandon Davis
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill at Scottrade Center

Tim McGraw

 Jon Gitchoff

Tim McGraw brings his “McGraw Tour 2022” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show at 7 p.m. April 30.

Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis are also on the bill.

Tickets are $44.75-109.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at livenation.com.

The tour begins April 29 in Rogers, AR.

COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry to the venue.

McGraw plays James Dutton in the Paramount Plus series “1883” with  his wife Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. The show is a prequel to “Yellowstone.”

