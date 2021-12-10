Tim McGraw coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, Brandon Davis

Tim McGraw brings his “McGraw Tour 2022” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show at 7 p.m. April 30.
Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis are also on the bill.
Tickets are $44.75-109.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at livenation.com.
The tour begins April 29 in Rogers, AR.
COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry to the venue.
McGraw plays James Dutton in the Paramount Plus series “1883” with his wife Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. The show is a prequel to “Yellowstone.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
