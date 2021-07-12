 Skip to main content
Tinashe will bring her new '333 Tour' to the Pageant
Tinashe will bring her new '333 Tour' to the Pageant

Tinashe

Tinashe 

 Courtesy of the artist

Tinashe’s “333 Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 7.

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

