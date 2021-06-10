Toadies bringing 'Rubberneck' tour to the Pageant

Toadies’ “Rubberneck” tour comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Toadies will be performing its “Rubberneck” album in its entirety.
The tour also features the Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and the Witch Fingers. The Reverend Horton Heat will be performing its “Liquour in the Front” album.
Tickets are $30-$35 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.
The Pageant box office is not currently open.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The show is being presented by 105.7 the Point.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
