Toadies moving Pageant show to 2022 as band postpones tour

Update: Toadies is postponing its "Rubberneck" tour dates including the Oct. 6 show at the Pageant. Rescheduled dates are coming and are expected to be for 2022.

In a statement, the band said:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we have made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming 'Rubberneck' tour due to health and safety concerns. COVID-19’s Delta variant, besides being highly contagious, has also overwhelmed hospitals in many areas, including our home state of Texas. With so many unknowns, COVID-19’s surging numbers, and hospital shortages, we felt that the safest thing for us to do is postpone our tour. This was a choice made out of an abundance of caution for our crew, venue staff and especially our fans.

We are appreciative that the live music industry is working hard to protect fans, workers and artists so that live music can once again thrive and we support those efforts.

We thank the fans, promoters, and particularly the bands and their crews that were set to travel with us for their understanding and patience and look forward to future shows when it is safe for everyone involved."

Get more information at thepageant.com.