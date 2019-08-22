Subscribe for 99¢
Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe’s “The Ivory Tour” is at Delmar Hall on Nov. 14; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$30 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 

