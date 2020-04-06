You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TobyMac reschedules his "Hits Deep Tour" at Enterprise Center
0 comments

TobyMac reschedules his "Hits Deep Tour" at Enterprise Center

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
TobyMac

TobyMac performs during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

 Associated Press

Update: TobyMac’s postponed March 14 concert at Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. New tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

The show is part of his “Hits Deep Tour.”

The rescheduling is in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Original post: TobyMac is at Enterprise Center with a show on March 14 for a stop on his “Hits Deep Tour.” Also on the bill are Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $28-$78 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at ticketmaster.com and at the venue.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports