TobyMac's much-rescheduled 'Hits Deep Tour' at Enterprise Center moves further into 2021

Update: This much-postponed concert is now rescheduled for Oct. 3, 2021 at Enterprise Center. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.

Previous update: Tobymac's twice-postponed "Hits Deep Tour" is now scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021 at Enterprise Center. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. The rescheduling comes in the wake of the pandemic.

Previous update: TobyMac’s postponed March 14 concert at Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. New tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

The show is part of his “Hits Deep Tour.”

The rescheduling is in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Original post: TobyMac is at Enterprise Center with a show on March 14 for a stop on his “Hits Deep Tour.” Also on the bill are Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co.