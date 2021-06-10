Todrick Hall returning to Delmar Hall in 2022

Todrick Hall is back at Delmar Hall with a concert at 8 p.m. March 31, 2022 as part of the singer’s “The Femuline Tour.”
Tickets are $30-$35 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but reopens later this year.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
