Todrick Hall returning to Delmar Hall in 2022
Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall

 Courtesy of the artist

Todrick Hall is back at Delmar Hall with a concert at 8 p.m. March 31, 2022 as part of the singer’s “The Femuline Tour.”

Tickets are $30-$35 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but reopens later this year.

