Tom Jones coming to Stifel Theatre with 'Surrounded by Time Tour'

Tom Jones brings his “Surrounded by Time Tour” to town with a show at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Stifel Theatre.
Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
Jones’ latest album is “Surrounded by Time.” Facing the question of it being his last album, he says: “I hope to get to make several more. But at this point, you really have to make it count.”
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today