Tom Jones coming to Stifel Theatre with 'Surrounded by Time Tour'

Tom Jones

 Courtesy of the artist

Tom Jones brings his “Surrounded by Time Tour” to town with a show at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Stifel Theatre.

Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Jones’ latest album is “Surrounded by Time.” Facing the question of it being his last album, he says: “I hope to get to make several more. But at this point, you really have to make it count.”

