Tom Petty tribute act Hard Promises heading to the Factory in Chesterfield
Tom Petty tribute act Hard Promises heading to the Factory in Chesterfield

Jimmy Griffin of the Hard Promises

Jimmy Griffin of the Hard Promises

 Photo by Adam Schicker

The Hard Promises’ A Memory and a Dream: The Tom Petty Songbook is at the new the Factory concert club in Chesterfield on Sept. 10. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$49.50 on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The venue opens July 16 with dance music act deadmau5.

