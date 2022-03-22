 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom Segura's 'I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour" landing at the Fox Theatre

Tom Segura

Tom Segura

 Courtesy of the artist

Comedian Tom Segura is at the Fox Theatre with a show at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. The show is part of the third leg of his “I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour.”

Tickets are $39-$99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at metrotix.com

Segura’s Netflix specials include “Ball Hog,” “Disgraceful,” “Mostly Stories” and “Completely Normal.”

