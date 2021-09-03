 Skip to main content
Tommy Davidson returning to Helium Comedy Club
0 comments

Tommy Davidson returning to Helium Comedy Club

{{featured_button_text}}
Tommy Davidson

Actor Tommy Davidson attends EBONY Magazine's Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Comedian and actor Tommy Davidson returns to Helium Comedy Club with shows Nov. 5-7. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Nov. 5-6 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 7.

Tickets are $22-$33.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on September 2nd: Salma Hayek, Keanu Reeves and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News