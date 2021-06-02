Tommy James and the Shondells coming to Family Arena

Tommy James and the Shondells is at Family Arena with a show on Nov. 20; it’s the act’s first St. Louis appearance in over two decades.
Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $50-$99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Family Arena box office.
