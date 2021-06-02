 Skip to main content
Tommy James and the Shondells coming to Family Arena
Tommy James and the Shondells coming to Family Arena

Tommy James

Tommy James

 Courtesy of the artist

Tommy James and the Shondells is at Family Arena with a show on Nov. 20; it’s the act’s first St. Louis appearance in over two decades.

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50-$99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Family Arena box office.

