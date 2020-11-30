 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonina calls off her Blue Strawberry concert debut this week
0 comments

Tonina calls off her Blue Strawberry concert debut this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Foxing, Tonina and Jr. Clooney at Delmar Hall

Tonina at Delmar Hall in 2019

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Tonina's Dec. 3 concert at Blue Strawberry has been postponed. The postponement comes due to the illness of a band member and the current state of rising COVID-19 cases. 

"We are respectively and responsibly postponing our Blue Strawberry show," the band said in a statement.

All tickets (live and livestream) can be refunded or honored when/if the new date is scheduled.

Get more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports