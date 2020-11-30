Tonina calls off her Blue Strawberry concert debut this week

Tonina's Dec. 3 concert at Blue Strawberry has been postponed. The postponement comes due to the illness of a band member and the current state of rising COVID-19 cases.

"We are respectively and responsibly postponing our Blue Strawberry show," the band said in a statement.

All tickets (live and livestream) can be refunded or honored when/if the new date is scheduled.

Get more information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

