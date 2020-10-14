 Skip to main content
Tonina, Mvstermind looking for opening acts for Halloween show at pop-up venue the Lot
Mvstermind and Tonina

Mvstermind and Tonina

 Photo by Harry Boston

Tonina and Mvstermind may be looking for you to open their upcoming All Hallows Eve concert event outdoors at the Lot pop-up concert venue on Oct. 31.

Interested artists need to record a video of themselves doing an original song, tag Tonina and Mvstermind with the hashtag #AllHallowsBash, and upload it to Instagram or Twitter.

Entries close at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 21.

Both Mvstermind and Tonina will each pick their favorite.

Get more information on the concert at jamopresents.com.

