Tonina, Mvstermind looking for opening acts for its Halloween show at pop-up venue the Lot

Tonina and Mvstermind may be looking for you to open their upcoming All Hallows Eve concert event outdoors at the Lot pop-up concert venue on Oct. 31.

Interested artists need to record a video of themselves doing an original song, tag Tonina and Mvstermind with the hashtag #AllHallowsBash, and upload it to Instagram or Twitter.

Entries close at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 21.

Both Mvstermind and Tonina will each pick their favorite.

Get more information on the concert at jamopresents.com.

