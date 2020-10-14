 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonina, Mvstermind looking for opening acts for its Halloween show at pop-up venue the Lot
0 comments

Tonina, Mvstermind looking for opening acts for its Halloween show at pop-up venue the Lot

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Mvstermind and Tonina

Mvstermind and Tonina

 Photo by Harry Boston

Tonina and Mvstermind may be looking for you to open their upcoming All Hallows Eve concert event outdoors at the Lot pop-up concert venue on Oct. 31.

Interested artists need to record a video of themselves doing an original song, tag Tonina and Mvstermind with the hashtag #AllHallowsBash, and upload it to Instagram or Twitter.

Entries close at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 21.

Both Mvstermind and Tonina will each pick their favorite.

Get more information on the concert at jamopresents.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Entertainment

Schlafly's elixir: A few deep breaths, a couple of beers and some common sense

  • 0

Cat Neville and Stephen Hale discuss the steps the brewer is taking in the times of COVID-19 at the Feast Virtual Oktoberfest.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports