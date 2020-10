Tonina and Mvstermind have teamed up for an All Hallows Bash taking place Oct. 31 at the Lot. Doors are at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $84-$104 per pod; up to four people can be in a pod.

The Lot is an outdoor pop-up concert venue at 714 Cerre St. just south of Busch Stadium. Concert-goers watch the shows from their “pods.”

Tickets are at ticketweb.com. Get more information at jamopresents.com.

