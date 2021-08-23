Too Many Zooz drops off Big Freedia tour coming to Delmar Hall

Update: Too Many Zooz will no longer appear with Big Freedia at Delmar Hall on Sept. 19, though the show will go on.
In a statement, the band said: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce we will not be going out on our U.S. tour with Big Freedia in September and October...The next few months are unsure as to what is in store for the U.S. as we are facing yet another variant of the COVID-19 variant. We feel at this time that it is in our best interest as well as in the best interest of our team to be safe and remain conscious of our decisions, and how those decisions can directly affect those around us.
We are working with the venues to ensure that refunds will be available to all who so desire.”
August 16, 2021
Original post: Big Freedia & Too Many Zooz is at Delmar Hall with a show on Sept. 19. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$28 beginning at 10 a.m. April 23.
Delmar Hall hasn’t reopened since closing March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, but new shows for 2021 are starting to pour in.
The shows are being booked as full capacity events
