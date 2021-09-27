Tool coming to Enterprise Center after 2020's pandemic cancellation

Tool returns to Enterprise Center with a show on March 18. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
The Acid Helps is also on the bill.
Tickets are $56.50-$147 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at ticketmaster.com.
-
Rolling Stones get moving again with tour that launches in St. Louis with opener Revivalists
-
The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis
-
Nikki Glaser is funny, dirty, spontaneous in sold-out homecoming show at the Factory
-
Alanis Morissette captivates at 'Jagged Little Pill' concert at packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Nelly heading to Ballpark Village for birthday party concert
Tool’s 2020 tour scheduled for the Enterprise Center was canceled due to the pandemic.
The band’s Danny Carey said in a statement: “It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road. These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
Enterprise Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.