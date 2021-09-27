 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tool coming to Enterprise Center after 2020's pandemic cancellation
0 comments

Tool coming to Enterprise Center after 2020's pandemic cancellation

{{featured_button_text}}
Tool

Tool

 Kevin C. Johnson

Tool returns to Enterprise Center with a show on March 18. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The Acid Helps is also on the bill.

Tickets are $56.50-$147 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at ticketmaster.com.

Tool’s 2020 tour scheduled for the Enterprise Center was canceled due to the pandemic.

The band’s Danny Carey said in a statement: “It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road. These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.” 

Enterprise Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Julia Roberts leads tributes to late Notting Hill director Roger Michell

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News