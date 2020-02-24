Tool returning to Enterprise Center in June

Tool is back at Enterprise Center with a show on June 13; show time is at 7:30 p.m.
The Acid Helps is also on the bill.
Tickets are $56.50-$147 and go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Tool recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.”
“Fear Inoculum” is the band’s latest album; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The band performed at Enterprise Center in May 2019.
