Tool's June concert at Enterprise Center will be rescheduled

Update: Tool’s upcoming tour is postponed including the June 13 concert at Enterprise Center. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Ticket-holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced. Original tickets will be honored at the new dates.

The postponement comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Original post: Tool is back at Enterprise Center with a show on June 13; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The Acid Helps is also on the bill.

Tickets are $56.50-$147 and go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Tool recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.”

“Fear Inoculum” is the band’s latest album; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The band performed at Enterprise Center in May 2019.

